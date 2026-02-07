T20 WC: Statistical review from West Indies vs Scotland match

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd produced a sensational spell of 5-20, including a hat-trick, as two-time champions West Indies defeated Scotland by 35 runs in their Group C clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Shimron Hetmyer had earlier set up the commanding win with a fluent 64 and taking the West Indies to 182/5, before Shepherd sealed the contest with a fiery burst in the death overs – taking four wickets in five balls of the 17th over.

Hetmyer, who hit two fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 177.78, added 81 runs for the third wicket with Rovman Powell, who played second fiddle through a 14-ball 24, while Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo of 26 off 13 balls lifted the West Indies to a competitive 182/5.

It also made Shepherd the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in the ongoing tournament and tenth overall in the history of the competition. Scotland were going well in the chase by reaching 115/3 in 13.1 overs, with skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, former New Zealand international, threatening to take the game deep.

Numbers game West Indies v Scotland:

64: It was the individual score of Hetmyer, which is now the highest individual score made by any West Indies batsman against scotland. The previous record stood in the name of Jason Holder who scored 38 at Hobart in 2022.

8: Hetmyer (64) recorded his 8th fifty in his 76th match. The first vs Scotland.

5/20: Is the best bowling figure of Romario Shepherd in T20I bettering his previous best of 4/31 v India at Lauderhill in 2023.

2nd: Romario Shepherd became the 2nd Caribbean bowler to capture 5 wickets in the World Cup. A. Hosein was the first.

First: West Indies recorded their first victory against the Scotland.

