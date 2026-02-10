T20 WC: Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga, New Zealand’s Bracewell ruled out, replacements announced

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Sri Lanka and New Zealand have suffered significant setbacks in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with star all-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga and Michael Bracewell ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injuries. The two teams have moved swiftly to name replacements, with Deshan Hemantha joining the Sri Lankan squad and Cole McConchie drafted into the New Zealand touring party.

Hasaranga’s tournament was cut short following a hamstring injury sustained during Sri Lanka’s opening match against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday. Despite the setback, the leg-spinning all-rounder delivered an impactful performance in that game, returning figures of three for 25 in his four-over spell. However, his condition worsened soon after.

An MRI scan conducted on Monday revealed a severe tear in Hasaranga’s left hamstring. The scan was reviewed by a UK-based specialist, after which Sri Lanka Cricket officially ruled him out of the competition. According to local media reports, the injury is expected to sideline Hasaranga for at least four weeks, effectively ending his World Cup campaign in a tournament being co-hosted by Sri Lanka.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dushan Hemantha as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka squad. Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is, was named as a replacement after Hasaranga was ruled out with an injury to his left hamstring, which he sustained in the match against Ireland on 8 February.

“The ETC has also approved a replacement for New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell, who picked up a calf injury during warm-ups against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai,” the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand’s concerns deepened after Bracewell aggravated a pre-existing calf issue during warm-up drills ahead of their fixture against Afghanistan in Chennai. The all-rounder had earlier suffered a tear in his left calf during the third ODI against India last month and reinjured the same muscle on Sunday.

Follow-up scans confirmed the extent of the injury, and medical assessments suggested a recovery period of around three weeks before Bracewell could resume competitive cricket, ruling him out of the World Cup.

“Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie will travel to India to join the squad as a travelling reserve alongside pace-bowler Ben Sears,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The double blow comes at a critical stage of the tournament, forcing both teams to reshuffle their lineups as they push forward in the marquee event.

