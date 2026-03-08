T20 WC: Spectacular laser show and fireworks ignite Narendra Modi Stadium during IND-NZ final

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) The Narendra Modi Stadium dazzled both on and off the field during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, with a spectacular mid-innings laser show and fireworks thrilling the fans in attendance. The entertainment followed earlier performances by Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh, and Ricky Martin, setting the stage for a high-octane cricketing showdown between India and New Zealand.

India’s top order continued their red-hot form, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan all producing explosive half-centuries to propel the defending champions to a mammoth 255/5. On a flat mixed-soil track, the total is the highest ever at the stadium and the third-highest in Men’s T20 World Cup history. Samson struck 89 off 46 balls, Abhishek hit 52 off 21 balls, while Kishan’s 54 came off just 25 deliveries.

India’s innings began cautiously but soon exploded as New Zealand bowlers struggled to find a consistent line. Early introductions of pacers Jacob Duffy and Lockie Ferguson backfired as boundaries flowed freely. Abhishek Sharma’s whirlwind fifty off just 18 balls set the tone for a record-breaking powerplay, while Samson and Kishan continued the onslaught in the middle overs, raising India’s 100th six of the tournament along the way.

By the 15th over, the defending champions had already surpassed the previous highest team total in a T20 World Cup final. Sachin Tendulkar praised the duo, saying, “Sanju is batting very smartly, knowing whom to attack and whom to defend against. Ishan Kishan has shown superb bat speed and played some unbelievable shots. 275 looks very much possible, it will be a fantastic score!”

However, the final overs saw New Zealand fight back through James Neesham, who picked up three key wickets in quick succession. Samson was first to fall for 89, followed by Kishan for 54, and Suryakumar Yadav departed for a golden duck. Shivam Dube then unleashed a late onslaught, plundering 26 runs off the last eight balls, ensuring India crossed the 250-mark and putting them in a commanding position to defend their title.

--IANS

vi/