T20 WC: Skipper Waseem's record fifty helps UAE post their highest total vs NZ

Skipper Muhammad Waseem’s record fifty helps UAE post their highest total in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Skipper Muhammad Waseem’s highest individual score and Alishan Sharafu’s fifties helped the United Arab Emirates post their highest T20 World Cup total of 173/6 against New Zealand in the Group C match of the 2026 edition, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Opting to bat first, UAE suffered an early setback as Aryansh Sharma (8) departed in the second over courtesy of brilliant bowling by Jacob Duffy.

Skipper Waseem then joined hands with Alishan Sharafu and led the UAE’s batting with a notable second-wicket partnership. They put together 107 runs, which is now the second-highest second-wicket stand for the UAE in T20Is. Their partnership now ranks just behind the national record of 111 runs by Ashfaq Ahmed and Ghulam Shabber against the Netherlands in The Hague in 2019.

UAE finished the Power-play at 50/1, which is now their highest Power-play score in T20 World Cups. Their previous highs were 46/1 against Ireland in Sylhet in 2014, 31/2 versus Zimbabwe in Sylhet in 2014, and 31/0 against the Netherlands in Geelong in 2022. Rising to the occasion against a Test-playing nation, Sharafu scored a fantastic half-century with a six off his 39th delivery.

Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner provided the breakthrough with a moment of brilliance on the field. The dismissal happened thanks to excellent tag-fielding at the midwicket fence. Mark Chapman managed to keep the ball in play before passing it to Daryl Mitchell as Sharafu departed on 55.

It was the skipper who dominated the stage with his all-around shot display. He brought up his fifty in 37 deliveries and then played a late cameo to help the UAE post their highest T20 WC total.

It was a difficult moment for New Zealand when Glenn Phillips gave up 27 runs in the 18th over—the most expensive over by a New Zealand bowler in T20 World Cup history.

UAE lost their track in the end, losing wickets in bunches, but Waseem’s unbeaten 66 helped them post a competitive total.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry took two wickets, and Santner, Philips, Duffy, and Ferguson chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores:

UAE 173/6 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 66 not out, Alishan Sharafu 55; Matt Henry 2-37, Mitchell Santner 1-23) against New Zealand.

