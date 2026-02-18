T20 WC: Shivam Dube’s career best 66 helps India post 193/6 against Netherlands

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Shivam Dube's 66 and Suryakumar Yadav's 34 helped India reach 193/6 against the Netherlands in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Shivam Dube’s 66 against the Netherlands now stands as his highest T20I score, surpassing his 65 against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam earlier in 2026 and the unbeaten 63 against Afghanistan in Indore in 2024.

After electing to bat on a red soil wicket, India lost out-of-form Abhishek Sharma early as he departed for his third consecutive duck of the tournament. Aryan Dutt struck twice early to shake India during the Power-play. He dismissed both Sharma and Ishan Kishan (18 off 17) with three excellent overs of off-spin with the new ball. Ishan showed promise with a few solid hits and added 39 runs with Tilak Varma (31) before he got bowled in an unfortunate dismissal.

Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav took hold of the Indian innings and then added 30-odd runs. Suryakumar was dropped by Michael Levitt off Logan van Beek, but ultimately, the Netherlands all-rounder got rid of Varma with a slower delivery bowled outside off.

Varma, looking to go big over long-off, placed it beside 41-year-old Roelof van der Merwe, who attempted a full-stretched dive to complete the wicket.

Skipper Surykumar then opened his hand with a signature style ‘Supla’ shot off de Leede in the 12th over, and then all-rounder Shivam Dube took charge of power-hitting in the very next over.

Colin Ackermann, bowling the 13th over, was taken down by Dube with two maximums on the leg side and a boundary, carving the covers as 19 runs came off the over.

Just when it seemed like the hosts were gaining momentum with Suryakumar and Dube launching a counterattack, the Netherlands responded fiercely with the wicket of the skipper, who departed on 34 off 28. The visitors struck at a key moment, stopping the charge and bringing the game back into balance.

India changed their approach dramatically in the middle-overs. They scored 15 runs off the 16th over and hit another 20 in the next. The decision to bowl spin did not work out. Van der Merwe couldn’t stop the attack, so Bas de Leede had to return to the bowling lineup as India raced past 150 in 17 overs.

Dube led the way, blasting both spin and pace on his way to an explosive half-century off just 25 balls, featuring two fours and five sixes.

Dube’s explosive innings ended as he left the field after scoring a career-best 66 off just 31 balls. This performance helped drive India’s strong showing. Fourteen runs came from the final over, with Rinku Singh making his mark by hitting a six on just his second ball. India finished with a commanding total of 193/6.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek 3-56 and Aryan Dutt 2-19 were the key bowlers.

Brief scores:

India 193/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 66, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Logan van Beek 3-56, Aryan Dutt 2-19) against the Netherlands

