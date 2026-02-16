T20 WC: Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win vs PAK

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India all-rounder Shivam Dube was named the Impact Player of the Match following India’s commanding victory over Pakistan on Sunday, a result that secured the Men in Blue’s place in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old expressed gratitude towards India’s fielding coach T. Dilip, crediting him as a major influence.

Dube was presented the medal by team physiotherapist Yogesh Kumar in the dressing room at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after delivering a valuable all-round contribution.

“First of all, congratulations on winning this important game. Today’s impact player is someone who is well known for hitting sixes and taking crucial catches in very important games. He’s also very well known for his diet, and in today’s game, he has played a crucial role with his batting but also with his fielding, and took two important catches,” Yogesh said while naming Dube as the impact player of the game.

Dube reflected on his performance and acknowledged his coach's role in shaping his fielding standards.“It was an important match, and as he said, I played a crucial knock and I took two catches, it felt really good and thanks to Dilip Sir- he’s my fielding coach and my inspiration,” he said in a video shared by bcci.tv.

Defending champions India secured a dominant 61-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A clash to seal their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan starred with a blistering 77, guiding India to a competitive 175/7. In reply, Pakistan’s chase faltered immediately as Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early to reduce them to 13/3. Usman Khan offered resistance with 44, but his dismissal ended Pakistan’s hopes. India’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure, with contributions across the attack, including key wickets from the spinners. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, registering one of their lowest totals in the T20 World Cup.

