February 21, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Feb 21 (IANS) New Zealand have brought back captain Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson into their playing eleven as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Super Eights clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The start of the game may be delayed as rain arrived and covers were put back on the entire ground immediately after the toss was held. Santner has recovered from his illness and is back to lead New Zealand again, while Ferguson is back after flying back home for the birth of his first child.

“Could be a little bit different here (compared to the conditions in Chennai), but we have seen a lot of the games throughout the tournament here, and we know the challenge they possess. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners,” he said.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said Fakhar Zaman comes in for Khawaja Nafay and gets his first game of this World Cup. “We have one pacer, Faheem Ashraf -- he is a good all-rounder. So we have two pacers and a lot of spin options. They are a quality side, we know that. We have to play our A game, and that is what we look forward to today,” he said.

In his pitch report, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja described the surface as “a little tacky,” and his view was echoed by ex-Australia captain Aaron Finch. The duo felt that with the grass not live, taking pace off the ball could be the way forward, while spinners may need courage to give the ball some flight.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports