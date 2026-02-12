T20 WC: Rathnayake, Mendis and Shanaka star as Sri Lanka post 225/5 against Oman

Colombo, Feb 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka unleashed a commanding batting performance to pile up 225/5 against Oman, riding on explosive half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka, in their Group B encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts began briskly after being put in, with Kamil Mishara striking two early boundaries off Shah Faisal. However, Jay Odedra provided Oman an early breakthrough, bowling Mishara for eight with one that skidded through.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis rebuilt steadily, but Oman struck again in the sixth over when Sufyan Mehmood trapped Nissanka lbw for 13 following a successful review, leaving Sri Lanka at 58/2 at the end of the powerplay.

From there, the innings gathered pace through a decisive partnership between Mendis and Rathnayake. The latter was particularly aggressive against spin, using his feet confidently and finding the gaps with ease. He punished Wasim Ali in a 17-run 10th over that included two no-balls and a free-hit boundary, as Sri Lanka crossed 100 in the 11th over.

Rathnayake brought up his maiden T20I fifty in style, driving Sufyan Mehmood over the umpire’s head for four. His 24-ball half-century was the second-fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20 World Cups. He eventually fell for a sparkling 60 off 28 balls, bowled by Jiten Ramanandi while attempting a sweep, but not before firmly shifting the momentum Sri Lanka’s way.

At the other end, Kusal Mendis played the anchor role to perfection. Mixing innovation with placement, he manoeuvred the field smartly and accelerated when needed, reaching his 19th T20I fifty in the 15th over. He compiled a fluent 61 off 45 deliveries, ensuring the platform remained intact heading into the death overs.

What followed was a brutal onslaught from captain Dasun Shanaka. Walking in after Rathnayake’s dismissal, Shanaka wasted no time, targeting both pace and spin with clean striking down the ground and over mid-wicket. He smashed a breathtaking 19-ball fifty, the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is, peppering the boundary with five sixes and two fours. His 50 off 20 balls provided the late surge Sri Lanka were seeking.

Though Shanaka was caught at long-off and Kusal Mendis was run out in the 18th over, Kamindu Mendis ensured there was no let-up. He struck three towering sixes in the final two overs, including back-to-back maximums off Shah Faisal in the last over, as Sri Lanka finished emphatically on 225/5.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 225/5 in 20 ov (Kusal Mendis 61, Pavan Rathnayake 60, Dasun Shanaka 50; Jiten Ramanandi 2-41) against Oman

--IANS

