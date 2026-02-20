February 20, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record and last five matches performances ahead of their clash in the Super 8 section of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

Colombo, Feb 20 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket team will face New Zealand in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s round to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan and New Zealand are placed in Group B with two-time champions England and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the Super 8s section of the tournament.

This will be the 50th time Pakistan will face New Zealand in a T20I. Both teams have a neck-to-neck competition in the shortest format, with Pakistan winning 24 of the 49 matches played so far between the two sides, while New Zealand has won 23 matches, and two matches have ended in a tie.

Pakistan have the upper hand when it comes to the T20 World Cup history. Both teams have faced each other seven times in the World Cup, out of which Pakistan have won five clashes, while the Black Caps emerged as the winner in two encounters.

New Zealand and Pakistan last played a T20 match in March last year, when New Zealand hosted the 2009 T20 World Cup champions for a three-match series, which the home side won 2-1.

Head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 49

Pakistan Won: 24

New Zealand Won: 23

No Result: 2

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W

New Zealand : L:, W, W, L, W

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Spinners in focus as Pakistan face New Zealand in Super 8s opener in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Spinners in focus as Pakistan face New Zealand in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Kashyap Shangari says Triptii Dimri brings 'emotional intelligence & presence to every frame'

Kashyap Shangari says Triptii Dimri brings 'emotional intelligence & presence to every frame'

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mani Ratnam, and Aditi Gopichand Swami claim top spots in National Ranking Archery Tournament at Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam, Kerala. Photo credit: AAI

Ankita, Mani Ratnam, and Aditi claim top spots in National Ranking Archery Tournament

Congress showing arrogance, frustration: Piyush Goyal over shirtless protest at AI summit

Congress showing arrogance, frustration: Piyush Goyal over shirtless protest at AI summit

Raj Kundra on being granted bail in the Bitcoin money laundering case: Satyamev Jayate

Raj Kundra on being granted bail in the Bitcoin money laundering case: Satyamev Jayate

India witnessing religious and cultural renaissance under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi (Photo: IANS)

India witnessing religious and cultural renaissance under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

Mitchell Santner is pretty excited to get back to the park, says New Zealand's Mark Chapman ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner is pretty excited to get back to the park, says New Zealand's Chapman

Players C'ship: Om Prakash Chouhan outclasses rivals with late flourish

Players C'ship: Om Prakash Chouhan outclasses rivals with late flourish

India leads global ChatGPT use for coding, data analysis: OpenAI

India leads global ChatGPT use for coding, data analysis: OpenAI

India, Brazil bolster telecom and digital partnerships

India, Brazil bolster telecom and digital partnerships