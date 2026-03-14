Milind Soman says Vijay Sethupathi made work comfortable in 'Kaattaan': There was no tension

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has shared what it felt like to work with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming series Kaattaan.

The actor spoke how despite being a star, Vijay is full of humility and is extremely accessible.

Speaking about his experience, Milind said, “I had liked the story, and had liked my character as well, but more, I liked the fact that the show was with Vijay Sethupathi.”

He added, “Vijay makes everything so comfortable. He’s so accessible. You can talk to him about anything. And even within the scene, when you are working, there is no tension or coldness. He's just so easy to work with.”

Talking about working with the Kaattaan team, Milind said, “Everybody wants to just collaborate and make something good. So the environment automatically becomes so smooth and easy.”

Talking about Kaattaan, the series iis a gritty folk-noir crime thriller. In the series, Milind plays Sivettan, a powerful and influential figure within the world of Kaattaan. The show is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27.

Talking about Milind Soman, the supermodel turned actor first rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of India’s most celebrated supermodels.

He later became a household name with the television series Captain Vyom, and also with his charming appearance in singer Alisha Chino’s superhit song, Made in India.

On the personal front, Milind is married to Ankita Konwar. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and often share glimpses of their travels and fitness routines on social media.

–IANS

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