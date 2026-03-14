Sonali Bendre reminisces about the 90s ‘when photos were kinda blur but life was much simpler’

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a video montage of throwback pictures from her early days in the film industry during the 1990s

Posting the video on her social media account, the actress captioned it as, “Back when photos were kinda blur but life was much simpler.”

The montage features several pictures of Sonali from her early modelling and Bollywood days.

In the clip, the star actress can be seen in various stylish looks typical of the 90s era.

From glamourous photoshoots in crop tops and skirts to traditional outfits paired with classy statement jewellery, Sonali is seen wearing them all.

One of the pictures shows her in a casual red top and high-waisted denim.

Talking about Sonali Bendre, the actress was touted as one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s and appeared in several successful films during the decade.

She featured in movies such as Sarfarosh, Diljale, Duplicate, Major Saab amongst others. She is also fondly remembered for her role in the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain, where she played the gentle and soft-spoken Preeti opposite Salman Khan.

Her character was admired for its simplicity and warmth.

On the personal front, Sonali is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and are parents to their son, Ranveer Behl.

The actress was last seen hosting the couple fun reality show Pati patni Aur panga along with social media influencer Munawwar Farooqui.

The show starred popular couples such as Swara Bhaskar and her husband, Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Debinna Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary and others.

–IANS

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