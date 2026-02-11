T20 WC: Numbers game from Pakistan vs USA Group A match

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) After Pakistan secured a convincing 32-run victory over the USA in their Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, have alook at the numbers game from the contest.

This was Pakistan's first victory against the USA in the T20I. Earlier , they lost the 2024 T20 WC match at Grand Prairie in the super over.

190/9: Pakistan's highest total v USA. Their previous best was 159/7 in the 2024 T20WC.

73: Sahibzada Farhan's 73 is the highest individual score made by any Pakistan batter vs USA. Previously, Babar Azam scored 44 at Grand Prairie in the 2024 T20WC.

3-27: Usman Tariq recorded the best bowling figures for Pakistan v USA. He erased the record of Mohmmad Aamer who took 25-1 in the 2024 T20WC.

16: Spinners bowled 16 overs for Pakistan. This was the 2nd occasion when spinners bowled 16 or more overs for Pakistan during an innings of T20I. In 2012 in Colombo Pakistan spinners bowled 18 overs v Australia.

5: Pakistan batters hit 5 sixes in the powerplay. The most by them in this phase in all T20Is.

Put in to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive 190/9, riding on Farhan’s explosive strokeplay and a crucial third-wicket partnership with captain Babar Azam. The target proved beyond the USA, who finished on 158/8 despite spirited resistance from Shayan Jahangir and Shubham Ranjane.

