T20 WC: Markram sets it up, Miller seals it as South Africa post 213/4

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) A flourish at the end, a roar in the middle, and a statement throughout — South Africa stamped their authority with the bat to post a commanding 213/4 after being asked to bat against Canada in Group D in the ninth match of the T20 World Cup 2026, here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Aiden Markram led with a stylish 59 off 32 balls, and David Miller finished strong with an unbeaten 39 off 23. The Proteas played smoothly at the start, took charge in the middle, and went all out at the end, leaving Canada battered at every stage.

South Africa quickly took control. The Powerplay was all about Markram and Quinton de Kock, who scored 65 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs. They didn’t play wildly; they played smart. Markram found the gaps, de Kock kept the score ticking, and Canada’s bowlers struggled to find their rhythm.

Extras didn’t help, either, with nine runs added by the time they reached 50 in 4.3 overs. Kaleem Sana and Bajwa couldn’t find their lengths. The result was no wickets and no holds.

If the powerplay showed control, the middle overs were all about dominance. After drinks at 66/0, Markram shifted gears and reached a solid T20 fifty off 28 balls. Ryan Rickelton joined in, and the second-wicket partnership grew to 56 runs in just 25 balls, pushing the run rate over ten. Canada finally took some wickets when de Kock and then Markram got out, but the scoreboard read 126/2, and the damage was done.

Canada briefly saw a chance when three wickets fell between overs 11 and 14. Markram, Rickelton, and Brevis went back to the pavilion, leaving the score at 138/4. Ansh Patel bowled well during this time, using variations in pace and angles to create some uncertainty. However, without sustained pressure, it was just a brief halt.

Then came David Miller. Calm and focused, Miller teamed up with Tristan Stubbs to crush any remaining hopes for Canada. Together, they put together an unbeaten 75-run partnership, attacking the final overs with control. South Africa scored 62 runs in the last five overs, with 21 coming off the final over. Miller finished with 39 off 23, Stubbs with 34 off 19, as they reached 200 in 19.2 overs, even a slow over-rate penalty couldn’t stop their momentum.

Now, Canada faces a huge target of 214, with Rabada, Ngidi, Jansen, and Maharaj waiting, and scoreboard pressure staying firmly with South Africa

Brief scores: South Africa 213/4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 59, David Miller 39 not out; Ansh Patel 3-31, Dilpreet Bajwa1-40) against Canada.

--IANS

hs/