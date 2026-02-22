T20 WC: Jacks, Rashid shine as England crush Sri Lanka to clinch 51-run win

Colombo, Feb 22 (IANS) England produced a clinical all-round display to crush Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights clash, bundling out the hosts for just 95 runs in 16.4 overs after posting 146/9 in a gripping encounter.

Defending a modest total on a bowler-friendly surface, England’s spinners turned the contest into a one-sided affair with a relentless middle-overs squeeze that left Sri Lanka gasping. The chase never recovered from a dramatic powerplay collapse as the hosts slumped to 34/5, their second-lowest powerplay score in this edition among full member sides.

Jofra Archer set the tone early, dismissing Pathum Nissanka with a well-set trap at deep mid-wicket before removing Kamil Mishara. But it was Will Jacks who broke the backbone of the innings.

The off-spinner struck twice in the fourth over, including the prized wicket of Kusal Mendis caught and bowled, and then added Dunith Wellalage to finish with outstanding figures of 3/22, becoming the first England spinner to claim three wickets in the powerplay of a T20I.

With spin operating from both ends, Liam Dawson joined the act. His drift and control accounted for Kamindu Mendis and later produced a sharp caught-and-bowled dismissal. A bizarre hit-wicket from Dushan Hemantha further underlined Sri Lanka’s unravelling under pressure.

At 53/6, the contest was effectively over despite a brief counterattack from skipper Dasun Shanaka. The right-hander struck two sixes in his 30 off 24 balls, attempting to revive hopes with aggressive intent. However, Adil Rashid’s guile proved decisive. The leg-spinner removed Shanaka with a stunning relay catch effort in the deep and then cleaned up the tail with his trademark wrong ’un.

Rashid fittingly sealed the win, bowling Dilshan Madushanka through the gate to trigger celebrations as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 95, their lowest total against England in T20 World Cups.

Earlier, England themselves had struggled to build momentum after being sent in. Phil Salt’s 62 off 40 balls anchored the innings, but disciplined spells from Wellalage (3-26) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-21) restricted them to 146/9.

That total, however, proved more than enough as England’s spinners suffocated the chase with precision and control, extending their dominance over Sri Lanka with a 12th consecutive T20I victory in the head-to-head rivalry.

Brief scores: England 146/9 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 62; Dunith Wellalage 3-26, Maheesh Theekshana 2-21) beat Sri Lanka 95/10 in 16.4 overs (Dasun Shanaka 30; Will Jacks 3-22, Adil Rashid 2-13, Jofra Archer 2-20) by 51 runs.

--IANS

vi/