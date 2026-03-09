T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph a moment of great joy, no amount of praise would be enough,’ says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final victory has drawn widespread praise, with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla hailing the victory as a moment of immense pride and joy for the country.

India scripted history on Sunday by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win three Men’s T20 World Cup titles while also successfully defending the crown and lifting the trophy on home soil.

Reacting to the landmark achievement, Shukla said the consistent success of Indian teams across formats and age groups had made the moment even more special.

“The Indian team has won the final, which is a matter of great happiness for us. We have been winning World Cups consistently. We have won the women’s tournament as well, and the Under-19 one too. Winning so many trophies together is quite remarkable. It is a very pleasant feeling and a moment of great joy. We have achieved a huge success, and no amount of praise for this success would be enough,” Shukla told IANS.

India’s commanding victory came after posting a massive 255/5 in their 20 overs, powered by Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 off 46 balls, along with half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The bowlers then delivered a clinical performance, dismissing New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs to seal a comprehensive 96-run win.

With the victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the elite list of Indian captains to have led the country to a men’s cricket World Cup title, as India concluded a dominant campaign in the tournament.

Notably, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur are the only four captains, apart from Surya, across senior men’s and women’s cricket, to have led the nation to an ICC title.

--IANS

vi/bc