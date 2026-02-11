T20 WC: ‘Happy to just get over the line,’ says WI skipper Hope after win over England

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) West Indies captain Shai Hope praised spinner Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Roston Chase for helping them beat England by 30 runs as the Caribbean side moved to the top of Group C in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Hope said he was just happy that they got over the line against England, adding that they were playing good cricket in patches. "But it was nice to get a more complete game here," he said.

Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase shared five wickets between them after Sherfane Rutherford blasted 76 not out off 42 and shared two half-century partnerships as the West Indies overcame England by 30 runs.

Motie was brilliant in bagging 3-33 while Chase, who scored 34 crucial runs earlier in the day, claimed 2-29 as West Indies bowled out England for 166 in 19 overs after posting a massive total of 196/6, recovering from early jolts on a pitch that helped the seamers and gripped the ball thanks to Rutherford and his partnerships with Chase and Jason Holder (33).

Skipper Shai Hope praised Motie and said, "When you have time off, you need to improve your game, and he did exactly that with his new variations and showed his class on the world stage".

Hope said they sent Chase, who came into the playing XI in place of Matthew Forde for this match, up the order, after losing two wickets early, just to stabilise the innings, as they have enough firepower down the order. He said that they can rely on Chase in any situation, whether with bat or ball, and he is very crucial.

Hope also praised Sherfane Rutherford for his brilliant unbeaten 76 off 42 balls. He said Rutherford has been in great form in this format, and it was good to see one of the batters stepping up. Hope admitted that openers have not fired yet, but hopes they will come good.

The West Indies captain said the crucial factor in his side defending the target was that there was not much dew, as is expected in Mumbai. "It shows that you can still defend a score while batting first (in Mumbai)," he added.

