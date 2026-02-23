T20 WC: England vs Pakistan head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Colombo, Feb 23 (IANS) England and Pakistan are set for a spin-dominated showdown in their respective second Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, as the pitch is expected to assist slow bowlers.

England, the 2022 champions, have yet to display their full potential but remain unbeaten in the Super Eights. The defending side opened the stage with a dominant 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, a triumph that significantly improved their net run rate and propelled them to the top of the group standings.

The Men in Red also carry the advantage of familiarity with the conditions. They recently completed a clean sweep in a three-match T20I series at the same venue earlier this month and had previously defeated Sri Lanka in their recently concluded Super Eights fixture, giving them a psychological edge heading into the contest.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to exploit the pitch's slow nature with a diverse spin attack. The team’s repertoire features the enigmatic mystery spin of Usman Tariq, complemented by the talents of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Collectively, they could pose a significant challenge to England’s batting lineup, especially as the pitch is likely to slow further in the latter stages of the game. With conditions set to favour the bowlers, the clash promises to be a tactical battle where spin mastery may well dictate the outcome.

Head-to-head record between England and Pakistan in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 31

England won: 21

Pakistan won: 9

No Result: 1

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

England: W, L, W, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, AB

Squads:

England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

--IANS

vi/bc