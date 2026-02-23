February 23, 2026 2:58 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: England vs Pakistan head-to-head record and last five matches performance

T20 WC: England vs Pakistan head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Colombo, Feb 23 (IANS) England and Pakistan are set for a spin-dominated showdown in their respective second Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, as the pitch is expected to assist slow bowlers.

England, the 2022 champions, have yet to display their full potential but remain unbeaten in the Super Eights. The defending side opened the stage with a dominant 51-run victory over Sri Lanka, a triumph that significantly improved their net run rate and propelled them to the top of the group standings.

The Men in Red also carry the advantage of familiarity with the conditions. They recently completed a clean sweep in a three-match T20I series at the same venue earlier this month and had previously defeated Sri Lanka in their recently concluded Super Eights fixture, giving them a psychological edge heading into the contest.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to exploit the pitch's slow nature with a diverse spin attack. The team’s repertoire features the enigmatic mystery spin of Usman Tariq, complemented by the talents of Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Collectively, they could pose a significant challenge to England’s batting lineup, especially as the pitch is likely to slow further in the latter stages of the game. With conditions set to favour the bowlers, the clash promises to be a tactical battle where spin mastery may well dictate the outcome.

Head-to-head record between England and Pakistan in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 31

England won: 21

Pakistan won: 9

No Result: 1

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

England: W, L, W, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, AB

Squads:

England: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Udaipur in coordinated outfits ahead of wedding

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Udaipur in coordinated outfits ahead of wedding

Out on bail, Rajpal Yadav recalls his first time in Mumbai 30 years ago, promises to deliver good content

Out on bail, Rajpal Yadav recalls his first time in Mumbai 30 years ago, promises to deliver good content

'India didn't realise the new ball would be the biggest challenge...': Pollock's view on what went wrong for India

'India didn't realise the new ball would be the biggest challenge...': Pollock's view on what went wrong for India

Sudev Nair's first look as Karmadi in Yash's 'Toxic’ released (Photo Credit: Yash/X)

Sudev Nair's first look as Karmadi in Yash's 'Toxic’ released

Alia Bhatt sends ‘all her love’ to Yami Gautam and her baby

Alia Bhatt sends ‘all her love’ to Yami Gautam and her baby

T20 WC: 'Abhishek has passed the baton of zeroes to in-form Ishan,' opines Nayar

T20 WC: 'Abhishek has passed the baton of zeroes to in-form Ishan,' opines Nayar

Shilpa Shetty gives an insight into her full-body compound exercise

Shilpa Shetty gives an insight into her full-body compound exercise

Venkat Prabhu after watching Ajith Kumar race: I was awe-struck! (Photo Credit: Venkat Prabhu/Instagram)

Venkat Prabhu after watching Ajith Kumar race: I was awe-struck!

India AI Impact Summit recognised as landmark event for Global South

India AI Impact Summit recognised as landmark event for Global South

Bangladesh’s President alleges conspiracy by Yunus-led interim govt to overthrow him

Bangladesh’s President alleges conspiracy by Yunus-led interim govt to overthrow him