Alia Bhatt sends ‘all her love’ to Yami Gautam and her baby

Mumbai Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt on Monday sent her warm wishes, all the love along with a few cute gifts to Yami Gautam and her toddler. Sharing on her social media account, Alia wrote, “All my love to you both dearest Yami”.

The post featured a picture originally shared by Yami, showing an adorable soft toy, assortment of baby care essentials including soaps, lotion, powder and other gentle skincare items.

Earlier, Yami had expressed gratitude to Alia for the gifts, and thanked her for sending the goodies for her baby.

Yami had written, “Thank you got these amazing goodies for my baby, Alia..”

Yami who became the talk of the town with her powerpack performance in her movie Haq, received great reviews from not just audiences and critics but also from the who's who of the film industry.

One such fine appreciation was received by Yami from Alia Bhatt.

Just like many, actress Alia Bhatt had also declared herself to be a Yami Gautam fan after witnessing her phenomenal performance in her latest release "Haq".

Alia had taken to her social media account and called "Haq" as Yami's top performances of all time.

Lauding her contemporary, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress wrote, "Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time..(sic)."

Alia further revealed that she even called Yami to congratulate her on such an incredible movie, declaring herself to be a true Yami 'fan'.

"As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," she added.

Talking about Haq, the courtroom drama is believed to be inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which revolves around a few key matrimonial rights of women within Muslim households.

Jointly backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, the screenplay of the movie has been written by Reshu Nath.

