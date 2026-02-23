February 23, 2026 6:33 PM हिंदी

Parth Samthaan warns netizens of fake account impersonating him on Snapchat

Parth Samthaan warns netizens of fake account impersonating him on Snapchat

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Popular television actor Parth Samthaan used social media to alert the netizens regarding a fake account impersonating him on Snapchat.

Parth took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a screenshot of the alleged fake account, claiming that it does not belong to him.

The screenshot of the fake account even included a picture of Parth.

Sharing the image, Parth captioned the post, “This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls. (sic).

“Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap!," he added.

For the unaware, Parth began his acting journey by appearing in shows such as "Savdhaan India", "Webbed", "Yeh Hai Aashiqui", and "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya".

He rose to fame with his character Manik Malhotra in the drama "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan" and playing Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

At the moment, Parth is seen as Mahid Niyazi in the show "Seher Hone Ko Hai".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he opened up about breaking the chocolate boy image with his latest drama.

When asked, "Audiences have often seen you in softer, romantic roles. Do you think this intense role fits your image?", Parth shared that he does not believe in sticking to one image.

"Every character demands a different appearance and personality. Initially, I thought I should maintain a certain stylish look, but the producers, writers, and director had a clear vision for Mahid.

It was important to present a completely new version of myself, and I embraced that change," he went on to explain.

Revealing what attracted him the most about the character, he disclosed that Mahid is someone who believes that justice should be immediate.

"He does not wait for the system or the police to take action. If something is wrong, he feels it must be corrected right away. That urgency and moral clarity are his most compelling traits," he added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​ (Photo IANS)

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar (Credit: X/Sunil Kumar)

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

KIWG 2026: Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack (File image)

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24