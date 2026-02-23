Out on bail, Rajpal Yadav recalls his first time in Mumbai 30 years ago, promises to deliver good content

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav who is currently out on bail, recently turned nostalgic as he recalled the day he first landed in Mumbai and the journey filled with uncertainties that followed, marking nearly three decades in the film industry.

Speaking about his early days, Rajpal in a video shared on his social media account, revealed that he had first arrived in the city with hope and determination. “We came to Mumbai on 30th June, 1997,” he said.

Just days later, he revealed that he faced the camera for the first time. “On 13th July, 1997, in Pune, behind the Yerwada jail, for the first time in a serial called ‘Swaraj’, under the direction of Dayal Lehlani, we were fortunate to hear ‘action’,” he recalled. He mentioned that the show was produced by Manju Didi and aired on DD1, where he had a very small role.

Recalling his long-standing association with the industry, the actor expressed gratitude for the journey. “Next year in 2027, it will be 30 years for me… in every storm, I have remained on this land of Mumbai. Since that 13th July, 1997, when makeup was first applied, makeup is still being applied,” he said, making an emotional statement.

Rajpal further credited his parents, elders, his fans and the audience for their constant support and his continued success. “This is only with the blessings of my parents and grandfather, and your love. Because of your love, self-confidence, dedication and commitment became the key to success,” he stated.

He further added that through his platform, he wishes to continue presenting meaningful and quality content. “I will always try that behind the eyes, there is meaningful entertainment… healthy entertainment,” he said, before concluding, “I love entertainment. God bless you all, love you all.”

A few days ago, Rajpal Yadav had shared his first post on social media after being granted bail recently, where he has expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers.

Taking to his social media account, the actor posted a simple yet heartfelt message written in Hindi. The message further translated into English read, “Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support.”

The actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances in films such as “Hungama”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Chup Chup Ke” and many more, has remained a popular figure in Bollywood for over two decades.

For the uninitiated, Rajpal stepped out of the Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in the cheque bounce case.

He was granted interim bail till March 18, to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur.

Rajpal's lawyer informed the High Court that he has submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, the actor has also been asked to surrender his passport.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on March 18.

--IANS

rd/