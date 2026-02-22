February 22, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Maharaj, Ngidi, Jansen, Miller come as SA elect to bat against unchanged India

T20 WC: Maharaj, Ngidi, Jansen, Miller come as SA elect to bat against unchanged India

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and David Miller have come back for South Africa as captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first against an unchanged India in a crunch Super Eights clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams arrive into this clash on the back of being unbeaten teams in their respective groups. While South Africa played and won all three of their league matches in Ahmedabad, India are playing at this venue for the first time in the competition.

“It looks like a really good wicket - a lot drier than the previous one we came across here - so we’re not expecting that early tackiness. We think it’s going to be a good surface throughout, and hopefully we can put a nice big score on the board. The boys are in good touch, which is always a blessing.

“We’re not taking that for granted, but it’s a good space to be in at the moment. The guys have been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes to maintain that form and confidence. We’ve been fortunate to play a couple of games here before.

“It’s a different wicket this time - black soil - but generally this is a high-scoring ground and an entertaining venue. As players, that’s what you look forward to being part of, and hopefully tonight is no different,” said Markram after winning the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said they are fielding an unchanged playing eleven, which means vice-captain Axar Patel has been left out with Washington Sundar retaining his place. “I was actually looking to bat first, but it’s okay and we’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” he said.

Talking about the preparation for this clash, Suryakumar said, “We played here two or three days back and when they were bowling first, there was a little bit in the wicket, so why not take that advantage? It’s a big game, a great occasion for everyone to step up and show their character.

“It’s a full house tonight, hopefully, and we’ve got a good game for them. It’s the business end now, so you’ve got to bring your A-game. We do have three league games, but you have to deliver that punch from ball one, and I think tonight is the right time.

“We’ll look to bring good energy on the field, follow our good habits, and take whatever result comes our way. The pitch looks quite similar to the previous black soil surface we played on, just one strip away, not too much change,” he said.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngid

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team for winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Ryan Rickelton ahead of their clash with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Will Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report