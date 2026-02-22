T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton said the squad had prepared well and were eager to embrace the atmosphere of a high-stakes clash against India in the Super Eights clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Preparation’s been good. It’s always an optional session, but the guys look after their own space. Everyone’s in a different space, but as a collective, I think we’re moving quite nicely. Guys are prepared individually and make sure that they come ready for a big occasion tonight, and we’re all looking forward to it," Rickelton told broadcasters ahead of the clash.

Reflecting on his form batting at number three, where he averages 65 this year, Rickelton said the role had given him a fresh perspective in terms of his batting in the shortest format. "I’ll take that to start, but I think it’s just a different perspective, I suppose. Being lopsided in as an opener specialist can close your mind off to a few things. I think walking in there, that first game in Paarl against the West Indies, kind of opened my mind to how to play it.

“I was fortunate enough to bat with Aiden, who spent a lot of time at three. And I’ve just tried to have a bit more perspective on the game and a broader look at it instead of just saying it’s my time now. I’ve got to put these guys under pressure.

“Still looking to put guys under pressure, trusting my instincts a lot more, and just making sure that I’m trying to make the right decision at the right time because your entry points are so different and different phases of the game require different things.

“So it’s still an evolving skill, still something I’m trying to learn, but I’m just trying to make sure that I keep an open book and not close my mind off to too many things," he elaborated.

Rickelton said familiarity with the venue was a major advantage for the Proteas ahead of taking on defending champions India. "It’s huge. I saw Faf (du Plessis) today saying that you need three bits of luck in the World Cup. It’s luck, that’s a good one to start, and this is definitely part of it. To spend a lot of time in one venue is huge.

“We haven’t travelled much as well, just from a travelling fatigue perspective. But we’re very familiar with the conditions. We've gotten used to calling Ahmedabad our second home in a way. So the guys are accustomed to the ground. We know what the wicket’s going to offer. We prepared really well, and it’s just about executing our skill on the night."

