February 22, 2026 8:06 PM हिंदी

Farhan Akhtar marks 4 years of marital bliss with the woman 'who makes everything feel better'

Farhan Akhtar marks 4 years of marital bliss with the woman 'who makes everything feel better'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated 4 years of marital bliss with the woman 'who makes everything feel better', wife Shibani Akhtar, with a special social media post.

Farhan took to his Insta handle and dropped some romantic couple photos with his better half.

He also penned a heartfelt note on the photo-sharing app, saying, "To the woman who makes everything feel better.. happy fourth anniversary Shu .. love you @shibaniakhtar (sic)."

The primary picture in the post showed Farhan placing a kiss on Shibani's cheeks.

This was followed by an adorable selfie of the lovebirds posing in matching night suits.endlessly. (sic)"The final click had Farhan and Shibani, making an elegant couple as they faced the camera while standing on the stairs.

Not just Farhan, but Shibani also wished her husband on the special day with a warm note that read, "8 and 4...Happy Anni @faroutakhtar To forever and beyond...Love you".

For the unaware, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in February 2022, after being in a relationship for around 3 years.

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Married in 2000, these two decided to part ways in 2017. They are also parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

On the professional front, Farhan is all set to make his Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes' four-film franchise based on the life of The Beatles.

Spilling his excitement on social media, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' maker wrote, "Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever-expanding legacy of @thebeatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners… Thank you Sam Mendes… been an ardent admirer of all your work and to be directed by you in this film, is the stuff dreams are made of".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

T20 WC: ‘Very disappointing, expected my players to bat well,’ says Shanaka after SL’s 51-run Super 8s loss to ENG

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team for winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title, beating Bangladesh in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

'The dominance of India Women continues': BCCI Secy Saikia hails 'A' team winning Rising Stars Asia Cup title

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

'Pakistan’s citizens pay high taxes but get nothing in return'

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Committed to integrating Divyangjan into mainstream: MoS B.L. Verma

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Harshvardhan Rane learns some new things about friendship at minus 12 degrees

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Hirok Patel from Odisha featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for pond-based farming innovation

Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Ryan Rickelton ahead of their clash with India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Preparation’s been good, all looking forward to the big occasion, says Rickelton

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

Holi sales likely to record 25 per cent jump at Rs 80,000 crore: CAIT

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Will Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

T20 WC: ‘Knew we have to bowl well and work hard,’ says Jacks after match-winning 3-22 vs SL

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report

Pakistan poverty rate hits 11-year high at 29 pc: Report