T20 WC: Bas de Leede guides Netherlands to 7-wicket over Namibia

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Fast-bowling all-rounder Bas de Leede stepped up to hit an unbeaten 72 as the Netherlands registered a commanding seven-wicket win over Namibia in a Group A clash of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

The chase of 157 was set up smartly by the Netherlands, as de Leede became the first player from his country to score a fifty and take two wickets, which previously stalled Namibia’s charge, in the same T20 World Cup match.

His unbeaten 72 came off 48 balls, laced with five fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 150, helped the Netherlands reach home with two overs to spare. Batting with intent and authority, de Leede muscled the ball to all parts of the ground, mixing clean hitting with calculated placement, and never allowed Namibia’s bowlers to settle down.

His 70-run partnership with Colin Ackermann was the turning point, as Namibia’s attack, despite being disciplined at times, lacked the penetration to get regular breakthroughs. By the time Ackermann departed, the Dutch were well on course for the win, as de Leede and captain Scott Edwards applied finishing touches in style.

Netherlands’ chase of 157 began on a false note as Max O’Dowd never looked settled and miscued a jab to mid-on off Bernard Scholtz. Opener Michael Levitt took the early initiative, striking three clean sixes and a four to race to 28 off 15 balls, before slicing to cover off Ruben Trumpelmann.

By then, de Leede had already signalled intent with a muscular six over long-on off JJ Smit, and from there, he and Ackermann stitched together a defining stand. They rotated strike smartly against spin, punished loose deliveries, and capitalised on Namibia’s missed chances – Ackermann was dropped on 14 in the ninth over by Louren Steenkamp.

Ackermann grew in confidence, launching young Max Heingo for a massive six over midwicket, while de Leede showcased his range with crisp drives and powerful pulls. He hammered Gerhard Erasmus for a towering six over midwicket to bring up the Netherlands’ hundred and then pumped Loftie-Eaton into the second tier for another maximum.

Ackermann’s dismissal for 32 briefly checked the Netherlands’ momentum, but de Leede was already in full flow. He reached his fifty with an exquisite straight six Smit, and followed it up with back-to-back boundaries coming via slash and pull. His composure under pressure stood out - even as Namibia tried pace-off variations, de Leede continued to muscle the ball to all parts.

Edwards joined him for the finishing act by pulling Trumpelmann for four and then lifting Loftie-Eaton for a six over midwicket and be unbeaten on 18 off 9 balls. De Leede finished the chase in style by clipping Loftie-Eaton for six and then used the pace of the ball to cut past point to get an easy, clinical win for the Netherlands.

Brief Scores: Namibia 156/8 in 20 overs (Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 42, Jan Frylinck 30; Logan van Beek 2-13, Bas de Leede 2-20) lost to Netherlands 159/3 in 18 overs (Bas de Leede 72 not out, Colin Ackermann 32; Bernard Scholtz 1-27, Ruben Trumpelmann 1-30) by seven wickets

