T20 WC: Australia elect to field against Oman in last league match

Kandy, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia won the toss and elected to field against Oman in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Friday.

Australia have made a solitary change to their line-up, with Matt Renshaw drafted in to replace Cooper Connolly. Meanwhile, Oman have rung in multiple changes, bringing in Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Jay Odedra, and Shafiq Jan, while Ashish Odedara, Nadeem Khan, and Sufyan Mehmood make way.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said, "We are going to bowl first. It's a fresh wicket. We respect it. Things didn't go as planned for us as a team. We'll reflect on it and get better moving forward. It is a disappointing group not making it to the Super 8s, but tonight is a World Cup fixture, and we want to finish with a win. We have one change, Matt Renshaw comes in for Cooper Connolly.”

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, "Sir, we were looking to bat first as it looks like a wonderful track to bat on. I am happy with the toss result. I think this tournament has been a learning curve for us in our careers. We lacked a bit of experience and exposure, but I think the boys will take a lot of positives from this fixture, and we will bounce back stronger. It's an honour to play against Australia. Rarely do we get the opportunity to face a full member side. The boys are looking forward to it. We have made 4 changes. So, the guys who didn't get a chance to play in the previous game are all playing this game."

Playing XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

