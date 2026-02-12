February 12, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C

All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Debutant Italy etched their name in the history books after they registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory against Nepal in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, becoming only the second associate team after Oman to register a ten-wicket victory in T20 World Cup history.

Italy's right-arm leg-break bowler Crishan Kalugamage picked three crucial wickets as they bowled out Nepal at just 123 runs in 19.3 overs after choosing to bowl, winning the toss. Kalugamage was supported by Ben Manenti, who took two wickets in four overs, while JJ Smuts, Ali Hasan, and Jaspreet Singh also got one wicket each.

Italy then chased the target easily, riding on an unbeaten 124-run opening partnership between Justin and Anthony Mosca to seal victory in just 12.4 overs without losing a wicket. Justin completed his first fifty of the tournament in just 37 balls, and he remained unbeaten at 60. Justin hammered five fours and three sixes during the innings and played at a strike rate of 136.36.

His brother, Anthony, completed his fifty in just 28 balls with a maximum in the 11th over. He also remained not out at 62 off just 32 balls. Anthony hit six massive sixes and three boundaries. He played at an impressive strike rate of 193.75 as he hit the winning runs for Italy.

Here's a look at all the key stats from the Italy vs Nepal match:

2 -This was the 2nd 10-wicket defeat for Nepal in T20Is. Earlier, they were beaten by the West Indies by the same margin in 2025.

44 - This was the third most in a successful 120-plus chase in T20 World Cups. Earlier, the West Indies beat the USA in Bridgetown in 2024 with 55 balls remaining (Target 129) and 50 balls for England v Australia (Target 126 ), Dubai 2021.

124* - Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca added an unbeaten 124 runs for the first wicket. This is a new record by siblings in T20WCs. The previous record is 96, held by Kamran and Umar Akmal v Australia in the 2014 WC.

1 - Italy recorded their first 10-wicket win in T20Is.

2 - Italy beat Nepal by 10 wickets. This was the 2nd occasion when an Associate team won a match by 10 wickets in the T20 WC. Earlier, Oman beat PNG in 2021.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

Parliamentarians meet US envoy, welcome new India-US trade pact

All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All the stats from Italy's thumping win over Nepal in Group C

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Rahul Gandhi says Congress will stand by farmers over India-US trade deal

Varun Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Chakaravarthy picks 3-7 as India register massive 93-run win over Namibia

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

UN panel counters Pakistan's 'JeM defunct' claim, notes group's Red Fort attack

Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 Rourkelaat the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's Pro League: Tomas Domene scores four goals as Argentina beat India 8-0 in Rourkela

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

India’s technology services sector can scale to $750–850 billion by 2035: NITI Aayog

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

In a first, North-East highway turns into runway; PM Modi set to land at airstrip on Feb 14

Manush Shah-Diya Chitale survives scare to reach mixed doubles quarterfinals while Ankur Bhattacharjee, Snehit Suravajjula, Harmeet Desai advances in men’s singles of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

WTT Star Contender 2026: Manush-Diya survives scare to reach mixed doubles QF; Ankur, Snehit, Harmeet advance

Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands- Match Previews