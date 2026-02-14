T20 WC: Agha hopes for 'good spirit' in India-Pak clash, stays non-committal on handshake

Colombo, Feb 14 (IANS) Ahead of Sunday's high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stated that he hopes the game will be played in the right spirit but remained non-committal on the customary handshake.

The comments come months after the no-handshake protocol adopted by the Indian men's team during the Men's Asia Cup in September 2025. In all three matches of the tournament, the Indian team did not shake hands with the Pakistan players. Additionally, they refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister.

“Cricket should be played in spirit. And what I expect, obviously, does not matter. But I feel that the game should be played the same way as it has been since the beginning of cricket. And the rest is up to them and whatever they want to do," Agha told reporters on Saturday in Colombo.

Asked about whether there would be handshakes, Agha replied, “You will find out about that tomorrow.”

Moreover, the rain threat looms over the high-intensity encounter, as weather forecasts show a strong possibility of rain on Sunday in Colombo.

Downplaying external factors, Agha insisted that performance, not luck, will determine the outcome. "Toss cannot decide the game. If you play good cricket, you'll win. Cricket will matter, the toss won't.”

Agha also expressed hope that India field their strongest XI, specifically wishing for the recovery of young opener Abhishek Sharma, who was unavailable for India's Group A clash against Namibia on Thursday due to his ongoing recovery from illness.

“I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he is recovering well. We want to play against the best," Agha said.

In Abhishek's absence, Sanju Samson opened against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, scoring a brisk 22 off eight balls, and could reprise the role if needed.

--IANS

hs/bc