T20 WC: Adil approved as replacement for Singh in USA squad

Dubai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday approved Ehsan Adil as a replacement for Jasdeep Singh in the USA squad.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee (ETC) before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Adil, who has played three Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan but has not yet turned out for the USA, was named as a replacement after Singh was ruled out with an injury to his right shoulder that was sustained during the warm-up game against New Zealand on 5 February.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored a majestic 84 not out, and with Mohammad Siraj bagging 3-29 to lead a superb effort by the bowlers, India defeated USA by 29 runs and started their campaign on a winning note.

With India struggling at 77/6, Surya and Axar Patel raised a vital 41 runs for the seventh wicket partnership. The Indian skipper then put on display his 360-degree stroke-making abilities and power-hitting as he hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over to help India reach 161/9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets for 29 runs, and with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel bagging two wickets each, India strangled the USA innings and restricted them for 132/8 to win by 29 runs.

