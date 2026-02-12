T20 WC: Abhishek unavailable for selection against Namibia due to illness, says BCCI

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma was unavailable for their Group A clash against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday due to his ongoing recovery from illness.

IANS had previously reported that Abhishek was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday due to a stomach infection, which he picked up during the clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India batter Tilak Varma said in the pre-match press conference that Abhishek got discharged on Wednesday and was under further observation.

"Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement on its ‘X’ account on Thursday.

Abhishek Sharma's absence meant a door had opened for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to play at the top of the order alongside Ishan Kishan.

“Abhishek is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive,” India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at toss time, with Namibia electing to bowl first.

Ahead of Thursday’s clash, a visibly lean Abhishek was seen at the stadium, his first public appearance since being dismissed for a golden duck against the USA on February 7.

He did not take part in India’s training sessions on consecutive evenings in the lead-up to the clash against Namibia. Though Abhishek was present at the ground but not in batting gear, raising the prospect that Samson could open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

To India’s relief, fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to the playing eleven for his first game of the tournament, and replaced Mohammed Siraj, who picked a three-wicket haul against the USA.

