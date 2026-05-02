T20 Mumbai Women’s League: Ira Jadhav headlines historic inaugural auction with record Rs 10L bid

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Teenager Ira Jadhav was the highest bid at the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction in Mumbai on Saturday, securing Rs. 10 lakh from Aakash Tigers. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) celebrated this event as a new chapter for women’s cricket in the city.

The auction featured fierce bidding as franchises finalised their squads for the inaugural season. A total of 363 players were auctioned, with teams emphasising a balanced mix of young talents and established domestic performers. In total, franchises spent Rs. 1.47 crore and selected 50 players.

Ira, who gained attention as the first Indian to score a triple century in U-19 cricket last year, was the top choice in the auction, emphasising the league’s dedication to showcasing rising talent.

Previously, the MCA revealed the Icon Players, with Sayali Satghare (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Saima Thakor (Thane Sky Risers), and Humaira Kazi (Aakash Tigers) serving as the main members of their respective teams. India U-19 World Cup vice-captain Sanika Chalke, among other notable signings, was acquired by Aakash Tigers for Rs. 5.50 lakh.

Thane Sky Risers secured key additions in Vrushali Bhagat (Rs. 6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia (Rs. 4.50 lakh), and Zeal Dmello (Rs. 4.50 lakh).

SoBo Mumbai Falcons, meanwhile, assembled a strong unit with the likes of Simran Shaikh (Rs. 7 lakh), Hurley Gala (Rs. 5 lakh), and Riya Chaudhari (Rs. 5.50 lakh).

Aakash Tigers further built depth with the additions of Fatima Jaffer (Rs. 4.25 lakh), Mitali Mhatre (Rs. 2.75 lakh), and Jeeya Mandrawadkar (Rs. 1.50 lakh).

The T20 Mumbai Women’s League aims to enhance the city’s women’s cricket framework by offering a competitive platform for talent spotting, development, and advancement. It also demonstrates the MCA’s dedication to establishing a sustainable pathway for women’s cricket, while creating opportunities for players to progress to higher levels of the game.

Ira expressed her excitement about being part of the league. “I am really grateful to MCA and Aakash Tigers for having so much faith in me and trust in me. I am really happy, and I hope I make the best of this opportunity. I am looking forward to giving my best in this tournament. It is really good for young players like me to have such good exposure, and MCA giving all these facilities and venues like the Wankhede Stadium is a really big stepping stone for all of us. I hope to go ahead and make the best out of this opportunity,” she said.

Ajinkya Naik, President, MCA, said, “The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction marks a significant milestone in our vision to strengthen the women’s cricketing ecosystem. Seeing a young talent like Ira Jadhav emerge as one of the standout picks today reflects the depth of promise in our grassroots structure and the opportunities this league is set to create. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in identifying, nurturing, and elevating the next generation of cricketers while building on Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy.”

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, stated, “The T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction has laid a strong foundation for what promises to be a highly competitive and professionally structured tournament. The way franchises have approached team-building, with a clear focus on both emerging talent and experienced players, reflects the vision behind this league. It is particularly encouraging to see young players being recognised and rewarded, which underlines our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities and a robust pathway for women’s cricket in Mumbai.”

The T20 Mumbai Women’s League seeks to bolster the city’s women’s cricket framework by offering a competitive platform for talent scouting and growth.

The auction for the men’s tournament is scheduled later on Saturday.

Complete squads:

SoBo Mumbai Falcons: Sayali Satghare (Icon Player), Simran Shaikh (Rs. 7 lakh), Hurley Gala (Rs. 5 lakh), Riya Chaudhari (Rs. 5.50 lakh), Akshaya Shinde (Rs. 3.25 lakh), Megan Rodrigues (Rs. 1 lakh), Janhvi Kate (Rs. 3.25 lakh), Vedika Nikam (Rs. 1 lakh), Sanmaya Upadhyay (Rs. 1 lakh), Saumyaa Tamang (Rs. 1 lakh), Aarohi Bambode (Rs. 2 lakh), Yashika Rawat (Rs. 1 lakh), Reshma Nayrak (Rs. 2.50 lakh), Swara Jadhav (Rs. 1.50 lakh), Siddheshwari Pagdhare (Rs. 2.50 lakh), Sarika Koli (Rs. 2 lakh), Vanshika Kothakar (Rs. 1 lakh).

Thane Sky Risers: Saima Thakor (Icon Player), Vrushali Bhagat (Rs. 6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia (Rs. 4.50 lakh), Zeal Dmello (Rs. 4.50 lakh), Mansi Patil (Rs. 2.75 lakh), Ashwini Nishad (Rs. 2 lakh), Soumya Singh (Rs. 4 lakh), Kashish Nirmal (Rs. 3 lakh), Prakashikha Naik (Rs. 2 lakh), Trisha Parmar (Rs. 1 lakh), Kinjal Kumari (Rs. 2.75 lakh), Nivya Ambre (Rs. 2 lakh), Shourya Kadam (Rs. 1 lakh), Heeya Pandit (Rs. 1 lakh), Diya Chalwad (Rs. 1 lakh), Mahek Pokar (Rs. 3.25 lakh).

Aakash Tigers: Humaira Kazi (Icon Player), Ira Jadhav (Rs. 10 lakh), Sanika Chalke (Rs. 5.50 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (Rs. 4.25 lakh), Jeeya Mandrawadkar (Rs. 1.50 lakh), Siddhi Pawar (Rs. 1.75 lakh), Manali Dakshini (Rs. 3.75 lakh), Siddhi Kamthe (Rs. 1 lakh), Jagravi Pawar (Rs. 3.75 lakh), Ritika Yadav (Rs. 1.25 lakh), Kimaya Rane (Rs. 1 lakh), Batul Pereira (Rs. 2 lakh), Mitali Mhatre (Rs. 2.75 lakh), Mulla Alina Farid (Rs. 1 lakh), Samruddhi Rawool (Rs. 2 lakh), Gargee Warang (Rs. 1 lakh).

--IANS

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