Sydney Sweeney confession on her ‘Euphoria’ character teases power-packed new season

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) If you thought that Cassie from the hit OTT series ‘Euphoria’ is crazy, brace yourself for the impact as the actress, Sydney Sweeney, who essays the character on the show, has assured the fans that she is going to get even crazier in Season 3.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Thursday, Sweeney was asked by the late-night host about revisiting her character and the world of ‘Euphoria’ after a three-year wait, reports ‘Variety’.

“Cassie is crazy”, Sweeney said bluntly, evoking laughter from the audience. “So, she still is?”, Fallon asked, to which Sweeney responded, “Oh, she’s even worse”.

As per ‘Variety’, Fallon then brought out a leaked on-set photo of Sweeney in a wedding dress, which caused internet speculation that Cassie may be getting married, perhaps to Jacob Elordi’s Nate, in the third season of the HBO series. “Um, I can’t confirm or deny”, Sweeney said when Fallon asked if Cassie gets married, adding, “Who knows, that could be AI!”

“No, it can’t”, Fallon quipped. But before Sweeney devotees can get their hands on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3, which is eyeing a 2026 debut, the actor has a new film out now, the Apple TV+ thriller ‘Echo Valley’ co-starring Julianne Moore as her mother.

When Sweeney’s character shows up at Moore’s doorstep covered in blood, the limits of how far a mom will go to protect her daughter are tested. Questioned by Fallon about filming intense arguing scenes with Moore, Sweeney said she “felt so bad”.

“I did, because I am vicious. I’m really vicious”, she said, adding that she jumps “in and out” of her character on set. “It’s kind of psychotic. They say, ‘Action!’ and I’m screaming and crying. And then they call, ‘Cut!’ and I go, ‘What’s wrong?'”.

During the chat, the actress also revealed that she is very competitive when it comes to playing games.

