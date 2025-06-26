Indian Army hails wrestlers’ medal haul at U-23 Asian Championship

Vung Tau (Vietnam), June 26 (IANS) The Indian Army’s wrestlers once again demonstrated their dominance on the international stage with a stellar showing at the Under-23 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, from June 18 to 21, 2025.

The event saw India's rising wrestling talent, nurtured within the disciplined ranks of the Indian Army, deliver powerful performances that added to the nation's growing legacy in the sport.

"The Indian Army’s wrestling talent once again exemplified excellence and dedication at the Under-23 Asian Wrestling Championship in Vung Tau, Vietnam, held from June 18 to 21, 2025. Their stellar performances have brought laurels to the Nation and underscored the strength," the Indian Army posted on X.

Naib Subedar Priya was among the standout performers, clinching the gold medal in the 76 kg Women’s Freestyle category. Her commanding presence on the mat and technical superiority ensured she finished the competition on top, reinforcing her status as one of India's most promising young wrestlers.

In the men's division, Havildar Chandermohan displayed remarkable agility, power, and tactical prowess to secure the gold medal in the 79 kg Men’s Freestyle category. His performance not only brought pride to the Indian contingent but also highlighted the depth of wrestling talent emerging from the Army’s training ecosystem.

Adding to the medal tally, Havildar Ankit Gulia fought with determination and resilience to bag the bronze medal in the 72 kg Greco-Roman category. His efforts reflected the grit and perseverance that define the spirit of Indian Army athletes.

Apart from that, India continued to excel as its freestyle team bagged six gold medals and 1 silver to clinch the overall champion trophy.

This is India’s best-ever performance in the Freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship.

The gold medals were won by Nikhil in the 61 kg, Sujeet in the 65 kg, Jaideep in the 74 kg, Chander Mohan (79 kg), Sachin (92 kg), and Vicky in the 97 kg categories. The silver medal was claimed by Jaspooran Singh in the 125 kg.

--IANS

hs/bsk/