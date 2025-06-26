Hansal Mehta reveals what 'style' means to him

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has opened up about his fashion choices and his style of dressing. The director has shared that for him, it’s always about comfort.

On Thursday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself wearing a comfortable suit inside a naturally lit room with sharp shadows.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “It’s never been about expensive brands, prominent logos or loud trends. I’ve always felt that true style is quiet, it doesn’t need to announce itself. It’s in the comfort of your clothes, the ease with which you wear them”.

He further mentioned, “It’s how a shirt sits on your shoulder, how a simple pair of jeans becomes yours, not because they’re perfect, but because you wear them like they are. Style, for me, is about knowing who you are, and letting that speak louder than any brand. Wearing a mostly unbranded mix, maybe worth ₹20,000 in total. Most of it shopped online”.

Earlier, Hansal shared that he wanted the President of the USA, Donald Trump to be conferred with the Nobel Prize but not for the latter’s work but to make him shut up for once. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the statement of POTUS in which he demanded a Nobel Prize.

President Trump had said in his statement, “I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo”.

His statement was with regards to the recent military stand-off between India and Pakistan, and the ongoing North Kosovo crisis. While the India and Pakistan stand-off was the result of the dastardly Pahalgam attack by Pakistan sponsored terrorists, the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo finds its bone of contention is the license plates.

Responding to Trump’s statement, Hansal wrote, “If a Nobel Peace Prize is what it takes to get him to ST*U, then by all means-give it to him. A small price to pay for silencing a tireless motormouth”. After Hansal’s rant, the USA carried out air strikes against Iran on its nuclear facilities.

