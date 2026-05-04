Sydney Sixers rope in PBKS bowling coach James Hopes as new BBL head coach

Sydney, May 4 (IANS) Sydney Sixers have appointed James Hopes as their new head xoach on a two-year contract, the Big Bash League said on Monday.

The role will be Hopes’ first as head coach at the professional level after working as an assistant to some of the world’s best coaches.

Hopes, a former Australian international all-rounder, currently serves as bowling coach for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), having previously held similar roles with the Delhi Capitals (IPL), Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls, and most recently the Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Tigers.

The 47-year-old Hopes replaces former coach Greg Shipperd after the veteran coach was sacked halfway through his two-year deal despite leading Sixers to the BBL final in January.

"I’m incredibly honoured to join the Sydney Sixers, a club with a proud history and a strong identity built on consistency, competitiveness and connection with its fans. I’m excited to work with a talented playing group and contribute to the next phase of the Sixers’ success in the BBL," said Hopes in a statement shared by Sixers.

As a player, Hopes enjoyed a decorated domestic career playing for the Queensland Bulls from 2000/01 to 2015/16 and represented Australia in 84 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

"James is an exceptional cricket mind with a proven track record of developing players and building high‑performing environments. His depth of experience across Australian domestic cricket and international franchise competitions makes him an outstanding fit for the Sixers. We’re pleased to welcome him into the club as we enter an exciting new chapter," Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said.

Sydney Thunder are now the only BBL club without a coach for next season after they parted ways with Trevor Bayliss following five seasons at the helm.

--IANS

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