PM Modi opts for alternate route in Hyderabad to avoid inconvenience to wedding guests

Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s power-packed Sunday, with multiple programmes and events slated in three states – Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat, grabbed extra attention mid-way in HITEC City (Hyderabad), where he broke the protocol for the convenience and comfort of a wedding party and guests.

The Prime Minister’s compassionate and warm-hearted gesture won the hearts of those present and drew praise from legislators and public representatives, belonging to rival parties. The Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the place where PM Modi’s helicopter was to land from Bengaluru, was also the wedding venue where BRS MLC MC Koti Reddy’s son was to get married tonight.

The moment when it was brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that the wedding of BRS MLC M.C. Koti Reddy’s son, Ajith Reddy, with Laxmi Sowjanya, IPS Karaikal, was scheduled at the same venue, he instructed the officials for alternate landing arrangements.

From there, the Prime Minister chose an alternative road route and travelled nearly 18 km by road to launch projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana.

Notably, the wedding arrangements were made well in advance, with invitations already distributed to nearly 5,000 guests.

The change in the Prime Minister’s landing arrangements came on his instructions, as he sensed the inconvenience and trouble that the last-minute security arrangements could have caused, to an auspicious and special occasion for the family.

With PM Modi choosing a longer route for his convoy and facilitating a comfortable and memorable marriage to the couple, it has become a talking point in the HITEC city.

This compassionate, considerate gesture of PM Modi and also his humane leadership reinforce the principle that putting people above self and beyond any political differences remains his guiding mantra.

Among the major projects worth Rs 9,400 crore that PM Modi launched in Telangana included ‘PM MITRA Park’ in Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. Built at an estimated cost of around 1,700 crore rupees, it is the country’s first fully operational PM MITRA Park and is aimed at creating an integrated textile ecosystem under the Centre’s “5F” vision – spanning farm, fibre, factory, fashion and foreign markets.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 between Gudebellur and Mahabubnagar as part of the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, and the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

--IANS

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