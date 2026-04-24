April 24, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

‘Swayambhu’ director talks about erective 2 ‘massive bridges’ for indoors sets of film

‘Swayambhu’ director talks about erective 2 ‘massive bridges’ for indoors sets of film

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Director Bharat Krishnamachari, who has helmed the upcoming film ‘Swayambhu’, has shared insights into erecting colossal sets for the film.

The director gave a peek into the expansive universe of the film, as he detailed the logistics behind the film, and building 2 massive bridges for the indoor sets of the film.

He said, “For ‘Swayambhu’, we essentially set out to create three distinct, massive worlds across three different locations, all while keeping them cohesive within the film’s rooted, travel-action-adventure tonality. The first was in Janwada, Hyderabad, where we leased about 6 to 8 acres of land and built a full-fledged village set entirely from scratch. This alone took us close to 40 to 45 days, as we were very particular about the detailing and authenticity of the space”.

He further mentioned that the second world was designed for the heroine’s storyline. While it stemmed from the original village set, we extensively refurbished and reimagined it to give it a completely different identity, yet ensured it stayed true to the film’s overall visual language.

He continued, “The third and most ambitious world was the climax, which we shot over 70 to 80 days at Annapurna Studios. Here, we constructed elaborate indoor sets on a much larger scale, including two massive bridges one of which was specifically built to be destroyed”.

“This bridge was about 11 to 12 feet wide and nearly 100 feet long, executed using bluemat techniques. Alongside this, we also created a huge mountain set with a detailed pathway on one of the studio’s largest floors, allowing us to stage the climax with the scale and intensity we had envisioned”, he added.

Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios, ‘Swayambhu’ is set for a worldwide release in Summer 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Formula 1 returns to Turkiye’s Istanbul Park from 2027 as part of a new five-year agreement for event in Istanbul. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1 returns to Turkiye’s Istanbul Park from 2027 as part of a new five-year agreement

Global smartphone SoC shipments down 8 pc amid supply chain disruption

Global smartphone SoC shipments down 8 pc amid supply chain disruption

Situation in Iran remains serious, Embassy providing assistance to Indian nationals: MEA

Situation in Iran remains serious, Embassy providing assistance to Indian nationals: MEA

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike undergoes successful surgery as Slot provides recovery update (Credit: X/Liverpool)

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike undergoes successful surgery as Slot provides recovery update

Bengaluru FC face Mumbai City FC's challenge in the at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Blues face Islanders' challenge at fortress Kanteerava on Saturday

How China's industrial strength poses a big threat to Europe

How China's industrial strength poses a big threat to Europe

India and Egypt bolster maritime ties during inaugural navy staff talks

India and Egypt bolster maritime ties during inaugural navy staff talks

Nagpur: Citizens stand in a long queue for domestic gas cylinders at a gas agency in Nagpur on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘Normal LPG supply’: Over 17.83 lakh small cylinders sold in April ​

Cooper Connolly is available and ready to feature for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals, says PBKS bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Connolly is available and ready to feature for PBKS against Delhi Capitals, says Bahutule

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs SRH, know all details