‘Swayambhu’ director talks about erective 2 ‘massive bridges’ for indoors sets of film

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Director Bharat Krishnamachari, who has helmed the upcoming film ‘Swayambhu’, has shared insights into erecting colossal sets for the film.

The director gave a peek into the expansive universe of the film, as he detailed the logistics behind the film, and building 2 massive bridges for the indoor sets of the film.

He said, “For ‘Swayambhu’, we essentially set out to create three distinct, massive worlds across three different locations, all while keeping them cohesive within the film’s rooted, travel-action-adventure tonality. The first was in Janwada, Hyderabad, where we leased about 6 to 8 acres of land and built a full-fledged village set entirely from scratch. This alone took us close to 40 to 45 days, as we were very particular about the detailing and authenticity of the space”.

He further mentioned that the second world was designed for the heroine’s storyline. While it stemmed from the original village set, we extensively refurbished and reimagined it to give it a completely different identity, yet ensured it stayed true to the film’s overall visual language.

He continued, “The third and most ambitious world was the climax, which we shot over 70 to 80 days at Annapurna Studios. Here, we constructed elaborate indoor sets on a much larger scale, including two massive bridges one of which was specifically built to be destroyed”.

“This bridge was about 11 to 12 feet wide and nearly 100 feet long, executed using bluemat techniques. Alongside this, we also created a huge mountain set with a detailed pathway on one of the studio’s largest floors, allowing us to stage the climax with the scale and intensity we had envisioned”, he added.

Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios, ‘Swayambhu’ is set for a worldwide release in Summer 2026.

--IANS

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