Swanand Kirkire to star alongside ‘talented co-stars’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS)Swanand Kirkire is all set to be a part of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, whom the National-Award winner says are “incredibly talented”.

“Working on this film has been a genuinely enjoyable experience and a great time on sets. There’s a certain warmth on a Rajshri set, it really does feel like being part of a family, true to their brand of cinema. My co stars are incredibly talented.”

Kirkire said that Ayushmann is a very “grounded actor and a pleasure to work with.”

Heaping praise on the actress, he added: “Sharvari brings a wonderful energy to the set, and collaborating with both of them has been truly a good experience.”

“Even the time spent between shots has been easy and enjoyable. Above all, it’s most special to be part of a film in a genre that the entire family can watch and enjoy together. Rajshri and Sooraj are known for bringing families to theatres,” shared Kirkire.

Talking about being a part of the Rajshri film, he says it “carries its own legacy.”

“There’s a certain purity and belief in goodness that the banner represents, and to collaborate with a team that values emotional honesty over spectacle is incredibly refreshing. Sharing the screen with Ayushmann and Sharvari has also been a beautiful experience they both bring such individuality and sensitivity to their craft.”

Talking about working with Sooraj Barjatya, Kirkire said he feels like coming home to a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences.

“His films have always celebrated love not just between two people, but within families, across generations, in quiet gestures and unspoken understanding. When I heard the world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I was deeply moved by its emotional simplicity and sincerity,” Kirkire shared.

He added: “What I love about Sooraj ji’s writing is that even the silences carry meaning. There is dignity, restraint and warmth in the way he builds relationships on screen. As an actor, that is both challenging and fulfilling because you are required to underplay and yet remain emotionally present."

