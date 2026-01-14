Sushmita Sen works out with daughter Alisah, tags her as member of ‘inspired gang’

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen is setting fitness goals, and this time she has her biggest cheerleader, her daughter Alisah is by her side.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share glimpses from her workout session, where she is seen training alongside Alisah, labelling her daughter as her “inspired gang”. In the clip, the two are seen doing a core workout.

“#keepgoing #strongerthanyesterday. My inspired gang @alisahsen47 @zellastrid_ Thank you for being this amazing & sooooo much fun!!! Come join us…let’s get stronger together!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #2026,” Sushmita, whoat the age of 18 Sen entered and won the title Femina Miss India, earning the right to compete at the Miss Universe 1994 contest, wrote as the caption.

The 50-year-old actress is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24 years old, she adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen, in 2000, while her second daughter, Alisah, joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 50-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali, where she portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the miniseries, which was released in 2023.

