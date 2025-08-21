Sushmita Sen wishes godson on birthday: Your ‘Sush’ loves you forever

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is celebrating her godson Amadeus’ sixth birthday and said that his “Sush” loves him forever along with his ‘didi’ Alisah prayed the most for his arrival.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of her godson with her daughters Renee and Alisah. A glimpse also showed little Amadeus sitting on the actress’ lap and lovingly feeding her.

For the caption, Sushmita wrote: “Happpyyyyy Birthday to the LOVE of our lives & My GodSon AMADEUS Can’t believe he’s 6 years old already!!! Time flies…I wish I could make you all meet this wonderful soul…one that enhances the energy of every life he touches…”

“The sheer goodness he embodies, at such a young age…lovable, generous & kind…uffff what a magnificent Man in the making!!! I couldn’t be prouder!!! Well done Sree & Chaitanya…Our poocha is truly precious!!!”

She concluded: “Happy Birthday Amadeus…your “Sush” loves you forever & Alisah didi will always be the one, that prayed the most for your arrival!! And all of us wish you an avalanche of love, best of health, divine happiness & lots of cars!!! #partytime #duggadugga @alisahsen47 @reneesen47 & Sush.”

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 49-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali.

