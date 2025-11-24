Sushmita Sen remembers Dharmendra as a legend and an incredible human being

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen fondly remembered legendary actor Dharmendra, celebrating not just his iconic film career but also his remarkable humanity.

She reflected on the warmth, generosity, and joy he brought into the lives of those around him. The ‘Biwi No 1’ actress described the veteran star as a true blessing and an unforgettable presence both on and off screen. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita posted a blurry image of her posing alongside Dharmendra. In the click, they could be seen flaunting their radiant smiles. Alongside the click, Sen wrote, “A legend yes, but what an incredible human being!!! He touched lives like a blessing. His hugs, laughter, kindness & immense goodness…all so contagious & life affirming!!!The sheer joy on my face in the pictures with him, tells you the energy he embodied…and shared with such generosity.”

“There are few, who leave the world more beautiful than the way they found it… I feel so grateful that I got to witness that grace through you Dharam ji I love you Sir @aapkadharam Rest in peace “A father’s love & A king’s compassion” #respect My deepest condolences to the entire family. #duggadugga.”

Dharmendra, who had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to breathing difficulties, was discharged after showing signs of recovery and was recuperating at his Juhu residence. Despite medical intervention, the veteran actor passed away on Monday.

News of his demise sent ripples through Bollywood, with stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visiting the crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, to pay their final respects.

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra was one of the most enduring and beloved figures in Indian cinema. He began his career in the early 1960s after being discovered through a nationwide talent hunt. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema, Dharmendra was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

--IANS

ps/