June 14, 2026 10:00 AM हिंदी

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on his death anniversary: Some souls grow larger..

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on his death anniversary: Some souls grow larger..

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) It has been six years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Remembering her brother on his death anniversary on Sunday, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, penned an emotional note for him on social media.

Shweta took to her official Instagram handle and said that instead of choosing to remember how Sushant left, she prefers to keep in mind how the 'Kedarnath' actor lived.

Shweta said that Sushant taught everyone that success without compassion means very little.

Her heartfelt post read, "Six years….Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion. (sic)"

"Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live," she went on to add.

Shweta believes that the greatest tribute one can offer Sushant is not sadness, but to live with the values he embodied, such as curiosity, kindness, willingness to learn, dreaming fearlessly, and never letting the world harden your heart.

"The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered," she concluded the post.

--IANS

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