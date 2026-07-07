July 07, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

Suryakumar dismisses fake social media statement, urges fans to stop sharing 'unverified information'

Suryakumar dismisses fake social media statement, urges fans to stop sharing 'unverified information'

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday cleared the air regarding a fake statement attributed to him circulating on social media and urged fans and netizens to not "believe or share unverified information".

After leading India in the T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar was replaced by Shreyas Iyer as the T20I captain and was also left out of the squads for UK tou and the Asian Games.

However, in a false statement that went viral on social media, the batter was quoted as saying that he wasn’t given any clarity about his future and did not receive the respect he deserved after everything he had done.

Reacting to the matter, the former T20I skipper stated that he has not made such statements.

"I've also noticed a statement being circulated online that has been falsely attributed to me. I want to make it clear that I have not made or authorised any such statement. Please don't believe or share unverified information," Suryakumar posted on X.

I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving it their all, and they will always have my full support. My support for Indian cricket, my teammates, and the game will always speak louder than words falsely attributed to me," he added, aiming to put an end to the unnecessary digital speculation.

He also reserved special praise for 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who marked his historic debut during the second T20I against England at 15 years and 99 days, thus becoming the youngest-ever Indian cricketer to debut in international cricket.

"A special word for Vaibhav - you're at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," Suryakumar said.

--IANS

bc/

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