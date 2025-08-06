Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat’s supernatural series ‘Andhera’ to stream from August 14

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The makers of “Andhera,” starring Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat and Karanvir Malhotra, announced that the supernatural horror-investigation series will start streaming from August 14 on Prime Video.

The series also features Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in prominent roles. The eight-episode riveting drama is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar.

"Making Andhera has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had,” shared creator Gaurav Desai.

Desai said that he has always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal.

“From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn’t just scary, but stayed with you—something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way. The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal, and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core.”

The creator added: At the heart of Andhera, though, it’s the story that drives everything. The tension, the twists, the slow reveals—that’s what I hope will keep people hooked. We had an instinctive and committed cast, and a team that really pushed to make this world feel alive, new, and still very human."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Vishal Ramchandani as Associate Producer.

“With Andhera, we wanted to push the boundaries of genre storytelling in India. This isn’t just a supernatural thriller—it’s a layered narrative about fear, power, and the human psyche. Backed by a stellar ensemble and a bold, cinematic vision, the series explores what happens when darkness is not just around us, but within us, ” says Kassim Jagmagia, Executive Producer, Excel Entertainment.

“Supernatural horror has been an incredibly exciting space that we have been exploring with very encouraging audience response.” says Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals, Prime Video, India.

“With Andhera, we aim to strengthen this further and introduce audiences to a story that is deeply intriguing yet has an emotionally powerful theme. Replete with twists and turns, the gripping drama offers an experience that is intense, immersive, and thought-provoking. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Excel Entertainment once again as we continue to push the envelope of storytelling in India and beyond.”

--IANS

dc/