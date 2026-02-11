Surbhi Jyoti says 'Our greatest adventure begins' as she announces her first pregnancy

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti has announced her first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri with an adorable social media post.

Surbhi uploaded a sweet picture of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between.

The 'Qubool Hai' actress further informed through her Instagram post that they are expecting their little bundle of joy by June this year.

"Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June (sic)," she captioned the post.

As the couple made the happy announcement on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Actress Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a kissy face emoji.

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Arti Singh added, "So so so happy baby (red heart emoji) god bless you both."

For those who do not know, Surbhi tied the knot with businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The lovebirds got married at a hill station. The wedding ceremony was preceded by vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including sangeet and engagement.

Surbhi had treated her InstaFam with glimpses of the festivities on her social media. Many prominent names from the television industry, such as Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi, were a part of the celebration.

Recently, Surbhi's feed is full of fun snippets from her married life.

In October last year, the 'Naagin' actress wished her father-in-law on his birthday with a heartwarming video compilation of some precious family moments.

Thanking her father-in-law for being the most amazing person and a constant source of inspiration, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person in the world.' Thank you for being such an incredible role model and source of inspiration. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. I love you so much."

