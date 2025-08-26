Surbhi Chandna treats her MIL & FIL with a fun family getaway on their anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Popular television actress, Surbhi Chandna, celebrated her mother and father-in-law's wedding anniversary by taking them on a fun getaway to Khopoli, an industrial city in the Khalapur taluka of Raigad district.

The 'Ishqbaaaz' actress took to her IG and dropped a video compilation from their family trip. During their stay, Surbhi even cooked a Pizza for her family as they enjoyed the rain.

"Made MIL and FIL feel special on their Wedding Anniversary A Little Getaway we all craved and found our Perfect holiday destinationin @radissonresortkhopoli Thankyou for Making the parents feel all the more special", the 'Naagin 5' actress said.

"Great View, Local food, courteous staff, spent some fun time becoming Kids again, Donned the Chef Hat & cooked up a Pizza for the Fam whilst we enjoyed the Rains in the hills," she added.

Surbhi tied the knot with the love of her life, Karan Sharma, last year in March after dating him for more than a decade.

Recently, Surbhi joined the list of actors who have fallen prey to online hacking after her official page - Feel Good Originals official account - Youtube channel and Gmail account got hacked.

Expressing her distress, she wrote on social media: “Life threw us an unexpected pause last night, Our Feel Good Originals official account was hacked ( GMAIL & YOUTUBE ) and we lost access to them. Our latest track FARZI was all set to meet you, but destiny had other plans for now. But here’s what we believe — no storm is strong enough to silence music, no setback big enough to stop a dream. Every pause is only preparing us for a louder, stronger comeback. We promise you this — FARZI will release, no matter what. And when it does, it won’t just be a song, it will be a celebration of resilience, of love, of the journey we are on together."

"Till then, thank you for standing by us, for believing in us. The chords may rest for a moment… but soon, they will strike again. #FeelGoodOriginals #Farzi #StrongerComeback," she added.

Surbhi has backed a couple of projects under her banner, Feel Good Originals, which turned out to be hits.

--IANS

pm/