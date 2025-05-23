Surbhi Chandna enjoys a playful day with dolphins in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) TV actress Surbhi Chandna took to social media to share glimpses of her fun-filled day with dolphins at the Emirates Park Zoo & Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by her husband, Karan Sharma, the actress was seen enjoying a playful dolphin encounter. The couple’s adorable moments with the dolphins have left fans gushing on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos and wrote, “Started my day flippin’ awesome — sea lions > humans.”

In the first image, Surbhi and Karan are seen sitting by the poolside as a dolphin curiously looks at them. She also shared a series of solo shots — in some, she poses gracefully with wild animals, while in another, she’s seen enjoying a unique meal experience right in the water. Each moment captures the joy and adventure of their day at the zoo.

Earlier, the Naagin actress had posted her stylish photos and wrote, “W stands for: Why didn’t I come sooner? This place is just… WoW.”

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna served as a producer for the song “Ishtam,” which was released on April 14 under her banner Feel Good Originals. Speaking about it, Chandna had mentioned, “When we launched Feel Good Originals, I really wanted to blend Hindi and Malayalam lyrics, something inspired by my love for Kerala and A.R. Rahman sir’s Kehna Hi Kya. That spark of an idea eventually became Ishtam.”

Calling it a “passion project,” the actress added, “This has been a passion project since last year. Karan and I went to Kerala, learned some Malayalam, studied Kathakali, and immersed ourselves in the culture to bring authenticity to the sound. We even used live instruments like the violin and bagal bacha to capture the right emotion.”

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her roles in popular shows like ‘Ishqbaaaz,’ ‘Naagin 5,’ and ‘Sanjivani.’ She began her acting journey with a brief appearance in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in 2009, but her breakthrough came with ‘Qubool Hai.’

