Supriya Pathak surprised by Mira Rajput's health bar, says 'Only you can have stuff like that'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Mira Rajput's healthy snack station at home received a hilarious reaction from her mother-in-law, veteran actress Supriya Pathak.

The veteran actress upon seeing Mira’s fancy health bar, admitted that it was something only her daughter-in-law could enjoy.

In a video shared by Mira on her social media account, the entrepreneur gave Supriya a tour of her neatly arranged "health bar," stocked with healthy snacks and superfoods.

Asking for her opinion, Mira said, "Mom, what do you want to say about my health bar?"

Reacting to it, Supriya quipped, "Very nice, except that only you can have stuff like that. I do not want any."

Mira then asked her mother what she would like to keep in one of the empty boxes. Supriya replied, "For me, I would say chivda... but diet."

When Mira responded, "That is not healthy," Supriya was quick to defend her choice, and quipped, "Of course, it is healthy. Why do you say diet? Means it is healthy. So, that is good."

On Wednesday morning, Mira Rajput had given her followers a glimpse into her wellness-focused lifestyle by sharing a sneak peek at her neatly stocked home pantry, which she fondly called her "Health Bar."

Mira, posting a picture of shelves lined with jars of nuts, seeds, superfoods and healthy snacks, Mira revealed that her children were already developing interest in nutritious and healthy eating habits.

Sharing the picture of the same on her social media account, she wrote, "The best part is that my kids are mixing spirulina & moringa in their nariyal pani because it's fun."

Mira often shares videos and pictures of her self-care on her social media account.

For the uninitiated, Supriya Pathak is the stepmother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

–IANS

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