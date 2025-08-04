August 04, 2025 11:07 PM हिंदी

'Supermen from India': Tendulkar, Ganguly lead tributes for series-levelling win in London

'Supermen from India': Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly lead tributes for series-levelling win in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in London on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly led tributes for India's enthralling six-run win in the fifth and final Test against England to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2 at The Oval on Monday. The final day of the series produced a thrilling contest between the two teams to live up to the expectations of the historic rivalry.

England required just 35 runs with four wickets in hand to clinch both the match and the series on the final day in London. But India staged a remarkable comeback, powered by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul while Krishna picked up four crucial scalps to guide India to a thrilling victory in a nail-biting finish.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Test cricket…absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win."

"Fantastic from Team India. Test cricket, best format by far..congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic Shubman Gill.. Siraj has never let this team down in any part of the world..such a treat to watch. well done prasidh, Akashdeep, jaiswal @mdsirajofficial @ShubmanGill," Ganguly wrote in his post on X.

Veteran India spinner Anil Kumble congratulated the Shubman Gill-led side for its remarkable performance on the tour, including the final Test.

"Well played India!! What a series…#INDvsEND Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!"

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara lavished praise on the belief and character shown by the visiting side in the absence of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Pujara posted on X, "Historic win! Belief and character shown by the team was brilliant to see! Fitting end to what has been an incredible series. Nothing quite like Test Cricket!"

Interestingly, it was the first time India have won the fifth match of a Test series away from home. It was also the closest margin of victory for India in Tests.

