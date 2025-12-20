Sunny Leone turns cheerleader for Daniel Weber, calls hubby ‘amazing on stage,’ ‘‘so hot’

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone expressed her pride for musician-husband Daniel Weber, applauding his electrifying stage presence and passion for music.

Sharing her excitement, Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of Daniel, a member of the rock ’n’ roll band The Disparrows, performing on stage as he played the guitar and sang.

Sunny wrote that watching Daniel do what he truly loves makes her incredibly happy, adding that he looks “so hot” every time he performs.

She in the caption: “So proud of you @thedanielweber you are so amazing on stage. Every time I see you doing what you love makes me so happy and also you look so HOT!!”

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011. The two in 2017, adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption. The couple in 2018, announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, participated in the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss in 2011. She also has hosted the Indian reality show Splitsvilla.

In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2 in 2012 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar , and the Malayalam film Madhura Raja in 2019.

Her auto biopic titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, an original web-series was released on the platform in 2018. The series narrates her journey from a middle-class girl in Canada to becoming India's most googled celebrity. The series starts from her childhood as Gogu to her foray into the adult film industry to her exciting journey into Bollywood.

Sunny was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar directed by Keith Gomes. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

The cast also includes Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Rajesh Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Navneet Nishan, Raza Murad, and Prashant Narayanan.

--IANS

dc/