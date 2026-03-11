T20 WC winners India to get USD 2.63 mn prize money as ICC unveils final distribution

Dubai, March 11 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the final prize money distribution for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, confirming that champions India will receive USD 2.63 million from the tournament’s USD 11.25 million players’ prize pool.

India secured the title after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, capping off a successful campaign that also delivered a record financial reward. The prize purse reflects the major increase in ICC tournament prize money announced in 2024.

According to the ICC, the champions will receive USD 2,639,423, significantly higher than the payout awarded in the previous edition of the tournament in 2024. Runners-up New Zealand will take home USD 1,422,692 for finishing second, while losing semi-finalists South Africa and England will earn USD 1,005,577 and USD 974,423, respectively.

Four teams, the West Indies, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, who made it to the Super 8s but failed to progress to the knockouts, earned USD 538,269, USD 522,692, USD 491,538, and USD 475,962, respectively.

Meanwhile, teams that reached the Super 8 stage but did not progress further, including Afghanistan, Australia and the United States, were each awarded USD 309,808.

Among the remaining participants, Scotland received USD 278,654, and Ireland earned USD 271,731. Meanwhile, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal were each awarded USD 256,154.

Teams that exited in the earlier stages of the tournament, Canada, Namibia and Oman, will each receive the base participation payment of USD 225,000 mn.

The ICC confirmed that all listed figures represent the gross prize money earned by teams across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and the final. The amounts include base participation payments, bonuses for match wins and rewards for progression through the tournament stages.

However, the governing body clarified that the figures are calculated "before any applicable tax compliance or deductions."

It added the record prize pool "reflects the base participation payment that each team receives (USD 225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and progression through each stage of the tournament."

--IANS

vi/bc